Emergency situation closes lanes on Varina-Enon Bridge

VDOT
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The right and center lanes of I-295 north are closed on the Varina-Enon Bridge, near Meadowville Road, due to a tractor-trailer fire, according to VDOT.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

