'Intentional community' for those with special needs one step closer to reality in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An “intentional community” is one step closer to becoming a reality in Virginia Beach, and according to the founder, hundreds are applying to be a part of it.

Debbie Dear had a vision about 15 years ago of having a community designed for those with special needs. The desire stemmed from the needs of one of her daughters, Lindsey Dear.

The development is called Vanguard Landing, located off Princess Anne Road at the edge of Pungo.

For years, there’s been a large sign that read “Vanguard Landing: Coming Soon.” But there were no visible signs of progress.

However, on April 20, they held a groundbreaking ceremony for supporters and those who have signed up to have a family member move into Vanguard Landing.

The recent progress is due in part to a loan from Virginia Housing, Dear explained. She said the total development costs for phase one are estimated to be approximately $40,000,000.

Phase One will include housing options for nearly 130 people with developmental disabilities and neuro-typical individuals as well. It’s expected to be completed sometime in 2026.

