Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

'Intentional community' for those with special needs one step closer to reality in Virginia

The founder of Vanguard Landing says they're ready for construction to begin and people have already signed up to live there.
vanguard landing construction april 2024.jpg
Posted at 6:22 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 18:23:16-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An “intentional community” is one step closer to becoming a reality in Virginia Beach, and according to the founder, hundreds are applying to be a part of it.

Debbie Dear had a vision about 15 years ago of having a community designed for those with special needs. The desire stemmed from the needs of one of her daughters, Lindsey Dear.

The development is called Vanguard Landing, located off Princess Anne Road at the edge of Pungo.

virginia wesleyan university.jpg

Virginia Beach

Virginia Wesleyan University introduces center to help neurodiverse students

Angela Bohon
4:51 PM, Apr 22, 2024

For years, there’s been a large sign that read “Vanguard Landing: Coming Soon.” But there were no visible signs of progress.

However, on April 20, they held a groundbreaking ceremony for supporters and those who have signed up to have a family member move into Vanguard Landing.

The recent progress is due in part to a loan from Virginia Housing, Dear explained. She said the total development costs for phase one are estimated to be approximately $40,000,000.

Phase One will include housing options for nearly 130 people with developmental disabilities and neuro-typical individuals as well. It’s expected to be completed sometime in 2026.

For more information on the development, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone