UVA Medical Center putting $30M into merit raises, pay hikes

(Photo by Sanjay Suchak, University Communications)
Posted at 3:14 PM, Oct 08, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Officials at the University of Virginia Medical Center say they will sink more than $30 million into merit raises and pay increases in the next fiscal year to reward and retain current workers and improve recruitment of new employees.

The Daily Progress of Charlottesville reports the effort comes as nursing and staff shortages affect hospitals nationwide and burnout from 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic leads many to leave the professions.

Wendy Horton, the medical center’s chief executive officer, says improving compensation is both a reward and an incentive for current employees to stay and will help in recruiting others to fill open positions.

