UVA football player wounded in shooting gets out of hospital

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on November 21, 2022
Posted at 11:03 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 11:03:54-05

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia football player who was seriously wounded in a shooting that killed three of his teammates has been released from the hospital.

Brenda Hollins, the mother of running back Mike Hollins, tweeted early Monday: "Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH."

She asked for continued prayers "as he recovers and settles into his new life." She also asked for prayers for the families of the three players who were killed in the Nov. 13 shooting. "They need us!!!" she wrote.

Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot on a charter bus as they returned to campus from a field trip to see a play in Washington. Each died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Authorities have said that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student and former member of the football team who was on the trip, began shooting at students on the bus as it pulled to a stop at a campus parking garage.

A prosecutor said in court last week that a witness told police the gunman targeted specific victims, shooting one as he slept. Two other students were wounded. Student Marlee Morgan was released from the hospital last week. A spokesperson for the Hollins family said last week that Hollins, who was shot in the back, underwent multiple surgeries and was making progress in his recovery.

Jones, 23, faces second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the shooting, which set off a manhunt and 12-hour campus lockdown before Jones was apprehended in suburban Richmond. Jones is being held without bond.

Authorities have not released a motive.

