US review process starts for Virginia offshore wind project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- The U.S. Interior Secretary has announced the beginning of a federal review process for an offshore wind project that would install 200 wind turbines off Virginia’s coast.

The project is owned by Dominion Energy and is approximately 27 miles from Virginia Beach.

It could ultimately provide enough electricity to power 650,000 homes. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who visited the Port of Virginia on Thursday, said support for the project reflects the Biden Administration’s plans to develop enough offshore wind energy by 2030 to power 10 million homes.

An estimated 80,000 jobs are expected to be created nationwide.

The Virginia project is expected to support about 1,100 long-term jobs, with about 1,500 jobs in 2024 and 2025 during peak construction.

