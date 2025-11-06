‘One last opportunity to find her’: Amy Bradley’s brother returns to Untold for exclusive update on her case

RICHMOND, Va. — In the latest episode of “Untold – A WTVR Podcast,” Brad Bradley returns to give host Catie Beck an exclusive update on all the recent developments that have occurred concerning the case of his sister, Amy, who vanished aboard a cruise ship in 1998.

It has been a whirlwind few months for Brad, who appeared in the popular three-part docuseries ‘Amy Bradley is Missing,’ which was released on Netflix back in July.

“Since the show came out, it is very reminiscent of the first three months after she disappeared,” said Brad. “You know, the reliving and recounting and retelling every single detail.”

Brad’s first appearance on ‘Untold’ has generated more than one million views on YouTube alone.

Since July, the family has been bombarded with new information, offers to help, and potential leads, for better or worse.

“The volume of tips is a bit overwhelming,” said Brad. “I haven't counted them, but between the email tip line and the phone line, I mean, it's thousands and thousands, from everywhere. And we literally have two, maybe three people manning all of those things and separating them into subcategories, important versus not, and all that kind of thing. So, you know, there's a lot that's happened.”

A new FBI agent is also going to be assigned to the case, Brad says, and the family has met with several state officials, in addition to traveling to Washington to sit down with the staff of Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley.

“Our family has long requested access to the FBI case files that we've never been privy to, because we feel like it would not only fill in some of our gaps, but it would show us what they have done and what they never did,” said Brad. “So, we're hopeful that Grassley's team's efforts will result in some action there.”

Brad said, overall, the months following the docuseries have been emotional.

"I think we haven't had as much hope as we have now in a long, long time," he said.

