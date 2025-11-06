How AI is hindering the search for real answers in the Amy Bradley case

RICHMOND, Va. — Since the July 16 release of the Netflix docuseries "Amy Bradley is Missing," there has been a huge increase in online traffic and reports about the Chesterfield woman, who mysteriously vanished without a trace while she and her family were taking a cruise back in 1998.

But not everything you’ll find is credible.

“It’s unfortunate, because it detracts from our ongoing efforts,” said Brad Bradley, Amy’s brother. “It takes a lot of time, and it's very misleading, you know, misinformation that gets a lot of people fooled.”

Brad recently returned to the set of the WTVR podcast ‘Untold’ to provide an update on the case that has captivated the country. In the family’s quest for answers about Amy’s disappearance, he said the internet has proved to be a double-edged sword. One thing in particular they have had to police is unsubstantiated reports created by artificial intelligence.

“There's another article that came out a couple days ago, and I think again, it was an AI-generated thing, probably prompted by somebody who doesn't have anything better to do, that says that there was another girl who had been trafficked, who had spent some time with Amy, who has come forward, and had Amy's silver college ring from Longwood in a box that Amy had given to her,” said Brad. “And it goes on to claim my parents are different ages than they are, much older, and goes as far as to say, my parents and our attorney have come out and made a statement. Not true.”

While the amount of attention Amy’s story has attracted on social media has been overwhelming at times, Brad said there are many positives to the renewed awareness.

“It creates a lot of excitement, which I think is a good thing, because it renews, it sparks a lot of conversation,” said Brad. “It gets people kind of pulled back into it, where they may have fallen away. So, I think there's some silver lining to those kinds of things, as far as maintaining people's interest. And I think the most encouraging thing is that when something like that happens, the amount of response that it gets kind of tells us how interested people still are.”

