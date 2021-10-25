Watch
'Unite the Right' rally's planners accused in civil trial

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, White nationalist demonstrators walk through town after their rally was declared illegal near Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Posted at 11:14 AM, Oct 25, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. — Jury selection has begun at a civil trial in Charlottesville, Virginia to determine whether white nationalists who planned the so-called “Unite the Right” rally will be held responsible for the violence that erupted.

An Ohio man is already serving life in prison for killing one woman and injuring dozens more by plowing his car into a crowd.

The federal lawsuit seeks monetary damages against two dozen white nationalists and organizations.

It also seeks a judgment that the defendants violated the constitutional rights of nine plaintiffs who were physically injured or emotionally scarred.

