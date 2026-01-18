Sign up for 2026 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k before Feb. 1 price increase

RICHMOND, Va. -- Secure your spot in the 2026 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger before the price increases this Saturday, Feb.1.

"The 10k is a day about togetherness and we look forward to bringing the community together once more for the 27th running of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k," organizers with Sports Backers wrote. "Walk with your family, reunite with your running buddies or cross the finish line in costume... just don't miss it because it's going to be the BIGGEST block party ever!"

Click here to register for the April 18, 2026 race.

WATCH: Thousands take part in 'biggest block party' Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

Thousands take part in 'biggest block party' Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k