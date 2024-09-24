Ukrainian soldiers offer songs of thanks at Virginia War Memorial performance: 'Music is a universal language'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Call it the sound of thankfulness. Four Ukrainian soldiers came from the battlefields of Ukraine to the hallowed halls of the Virginia War Memorial.

"U.S. assistance is a game changer for Ukraine,” press attache Valery Shyrokov said. “The military aid and all the other aid that the U.S. provides is critical to Ukraine."

The artists who serve in the Ukrainian Army, some wounded in battle, performed in front of an audience of soldiers from Ft. Gregg-Adams along with civilians from around the Richmond area.

The Cultural Forces Military members call their nationwide 60-day tour 'From the Ukrainian Frontline with Thanks.'

"Music is a universal language,” Shyrokov said. “No matter what language we speak, even if it's not a common language, we have the same emotions. Music evokes the same feelings."

The music tour will carry the group across the U.S.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.