Police looking for 'armed and dangerous' Henrico man wanted in connection to 2025 sexual battery incident

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a Henrico County man, who is considered armed and dangerous, wanted in connection to a sexual battery incident.

Tywone Shaleek Smith, 48, is wanted on charges of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a minor in connection to an April 2025 incident, a news release from the Henrico County Police Division says.

Specific details cannot be shared due to the sensitive nature of the case, according to police.

Smith is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, or could be bald.

Police say Smith is known to frequent the 4500 block of Marshall Run Circle and the 7200 block of Hull Street Road. He may be driving a black GMC Denali with a North Carolina handicap license plate No. "PD TEE."

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call Det. Dickson at 804-501-4882 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

