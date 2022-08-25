Two young boys injured in Richmond shootings: 'It's just sad'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The condition of an eight-year-old boy shot in the chest on Richmond’s Southside Wednesday has been upgraded to stable.

He was one of two young men shot in the city over the past 24 hours.

Crime tape was draped across the Kingly Ones apartments parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Crime Insider sources say the boy was shot inside a unit in the 1900 block of Hopkins Road and that the person who pulled the trigger is also a young boy.

"I hope and pray he's okay, but it's just a sad situation,” said Fatimah Jordan, who lives nearby. “I've got a nine-year-old son and a daughter that's almost two. I just pray it never happens when they are at a friend's or family member's house."

Sources say major crimes detectives believe the shooting was accidental but add the investigation is ongoing

So far, Richmond Police have listed the shooting as an aggravated assault, saying they're not looking for suspects at this time.

"Of course, they have more access now to computers and phones, so they see these guns, and of course, as a parent, you have to tell them this is something you don't play with,” said Jordan.

In an unrelated incident, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the mouth in Whitcomb Court on Tuesday night.

Crime Insider sources say both boys are expected to survive.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.