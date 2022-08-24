Watch Now
Child, 8, shot in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Posted at 3:50 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 16:10:50-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- An eight-year-old child suffered a gunshot wound to his chest Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The child's condition has not yet been released.

Richmond Police were called to the Kingly Ones apartments along the 1900 block of Hopkins Road in South Richmond at about 1:45 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

Police said there was "no active threat to the public."

Police have not yet released the exact age of the person who was shot nor information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

