15-year-old boy shot near Whitcomb Court in Richmond

A 15-year-old was shot in Richmond near Whitcomb Court.
Posted at 7:07 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 07:08:19-04

RICHMOND, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside of the Whitcomb Court neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2100 block of Whitcomb Street just after 10 p.m. and found the boy with a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but Richmond Police did not say the extent of his injuries.

Police believe the boy was actually shot in the 2600 block of Whitcomb Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

