Police: Two Virginia Beach Walmarts evacuated after 'unsubstantiated' threats

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Walmart stores in Virginia Beach were evacuated on Friday following what police are calling "unsubstantiated" threats.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, Virginia Beach Police posted to Twitter saying the Walmart at 2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy (Salem Crossing) was evacuated after an employee received a threatening phone call.

There's currently a heavy police presence at the Walmart at 2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy (Salem Crossing). An employee took a threatening phone call & evacuated the store out of an abundance of caution. At this time, the threat is believed to be unsubstantiated but VBPD are investigating. — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) November 25, 2022

Less than two hours later, Virginia Beach Police tweeted that a Walmart at 4821 Virginia Beach Boulevard was also evacuated.

"Like the first call, this is believed to be unsubstantiated," police said in the tweet. "However, shoppers will see enhanced police visibility at all VB Walmarts today out of an abundance of caution."

VBPD has responded to a 2nd threatening call at a Walmart, this time at 4821 Virginia Beach Blvd. Like the 1st call, this is believed to be unsubstantiated. However, shoppers will see enhanced police visibility at all VB Walmarts today out of an abundance of caution. — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) November 25, 2022

Police said they're working with the FBI to find who made the calls.

These threats come just days after a man opened fire and killed six co-workers at a Walmart in Chesapeake and injured others before turning the gun on himself. The shooting happened Tuesday night at the stores on Sam's Circle.

The victims ranged in age from 16 years old to 70 years old.