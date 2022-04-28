Two teens arrested in connection to killing of Petersburg high school student

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two teens were arrested Wednesday in connection to the killing of 15-year-old Tyjuan Crenshaw II.

Petersburg Police said Virginia State Police helped officers take the two 16-year-old boys into custody without incident. Both are facing felony homicide, underage firearm possession and attempted burglary charges.

Officers found Crenshaw and another teen shot in the breezeway of the Lieutenants Run Apartments along Crestfall Court earlier this month. Crenshaw died at the scene, according to police.

Last week, 18-year-old Sha-Ron Parham was also arrested in connection to the homicide.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.