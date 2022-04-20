Teen arrested in Petersburg high school student’s murder

PETERSBURG, Va. -- An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Tyjuan Crenshaw II.

Sha-Ron Parham is facing felony homicide and firearms charges. He is being held in jail pending a court appearance.

Petersburg Police Sha-Ron Parham

RELATED: High school student killed at Petersburg apartment complex

Officers found Crenshaw shot in the breezeway of the Lieutenants Run Apartments along Crestfall Court earlier this month.

He died at the scene, according to police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.