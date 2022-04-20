Watch
Teen arrested in Petersburg high school student’s murder

Lieutenants Run Apartments
Posted at 5:32 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 17:35:59-04

PETERSBURG, Va. -- An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Tyjuan Crenshaw II.

Sha-Ron Parham is facing felony homicide and firearms charges. He is being held in jail pending a court appearance.

Sha-Ron Parham
Officers found Crenshaw shot in the breezeway of the Lieutenants Run Apartments along Crestfall Court earlier this month.

He died at the scene, according to police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

