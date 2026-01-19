Will President Trump pull Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger into national political battles?

RICHMOND, Va. — Scripps News Deputy Political Director Joe. St George said it was tough to tell this early what role newly-elected Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger might play in national politics. He said if you were to present this question to the governor this week, she would likely say that she's focused exclusively on Virginians. But the reality, he said, is that Virginia governors, have had to take a larger role in national politics than your typical governor, perhaps more so than other states.

Former Governor Glenn Youngkin was very comfortable often engaging in national politics, taking on the Biden administration on numerous occasions, he said.

Governor Terry McAuliffe was a product of national politics and quick to engage, he added.

While Spanberger did not mention President Trump's name in her inaugural address over the weekend, but she did say this: "I know many of you are worried about the recklessness coming out of Washington."

While the governor may not want to engage much with Washington, or maybe inclined to focus on things like affordability, President Trump may force her hand, St. George said, given the sizable federal workforce in the Commonwealth of Virginia and challenges to policies like offshore wind.

There's also the looming question - because governors in Virginia only serve one term - of how much national politics would the governor like to see down the line, which some people are saying should be a great vice presidential pick for somebody, he said

