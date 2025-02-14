Trump administration's federal workforce cuts spark mixed reactions from Virginia lawmakers

RICHMOND, Va. — As President Donald Trump's administration moves forward with efforts to reduce the federal workforce, reactions from lawmakers across Virginia vary significantly.

The administration announced it would lay off nearly all probationary employees, a group comprising typically those with less than a year of service. This could potentially affect more than 200,000 workers, according to data from March 2022.

Among the agencies facing cuts are the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Virginia, home to over 144,000 civilian federal employees, is particularly vulnerable to the impact of these layoffs.

Democratic Senator Adam Ebbin, who represents parts of Northern Virginia where many federal workers reside, denounced the cuts as "a dangerous mistake."

Ebbin said the layoffs would not only disrupt the lives of the affected employees but also adversely impact Virginia's economy and the services Americans have come to expect.

"It'll not only impact Virginia's economy, but it'll impact the services that we've come to expect as Americans and the Congress has voted to provide," Ebbin said.

How federal government layoffs are impacting Richmond

In a statement, Congressman Don Beyer, also a Virginia representative, expressed outrage at the decision to terminate early-career federal employees without considering their contributions or missions. He warned that this action could undermine the government’s ability to cultivate talented future leaders for the sake of minimal cost savings.

Meanwhile, Republican State Senator Mark Peake acknowledged the distress the layoffs may cause to affected families but expressed support for the cuts. He emphasized the need to address the country's significant debt while ensuring that essential services continue to operate effectively.

"We do not want to impact vital services. We need to make sure that there are people left to do the jobs that government has to do," Peake said.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin acknowledged the concerns of Virginians worried about job security. He highlighted the state's robust job market and resources available to assist affected workers. Youngkin emphasized the importance of their skills and experience gained in prior roles.

"As our country works towards greater efficiencies in the federal government, the talents and expertise acquired in previous roles are incredibly valuable to our workforce and we're committed to partnering with anyone affected to find that next great opportunity right here in Virginia," Youngkin wrote.

The Virginia Employment Commission has pledged to support those impacted by the layoffs and encouraged affected workers to apply for assistance on their website.

