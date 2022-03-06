Trucker convoy set to arrive in Virginia Sunday, organizers say

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hundreds of truckers and their supporters gathered at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland plan to hold a rally in Virginia Sunday, according to organizers.

"The American Truckers Freedom Convoy" is expected to host a rally in Woodford in Caroline County, Virginia, according to WUSA.

Additionally, some convoys are expected to head to the Beltway Sunday morning and do two loops before they return to Hagerstown, according to WJLA.

Truckers from multiple convoys are expected to attend a rally Monday, WUSA reported. Their then leaders expect to meet with Congress and plan to hold a news conference on Capitol Hill, according to organizers.

"The People's Convoy," which departed from California last week, began arriving at the speedway Friday afternoon, WUSA. reported.

“The blue-collar man isn’t making what he needs to make to survive anymore,” said Stephen Krown, a trucker opposed to COVID regulations. “We’re pretty much at the poverty line, but no body looks at it that way. It’s keep taking, keep taking from us to pay everybody else.”

A few images from the Hagerstown Speedway, where truckers and others who support their convoys are starting to arrive. pic.twitter.com/0pCWSWUJNU — Heather Graf (@Heather7News) March 4, 2022

READ MORE FROM WUSA: Hundreds of trucks descend on nation's capital to protest COVID mandates

Virginia State Police previously announced it was monitoring and preparing for a potential trucker convey designed to impact traffic in and around Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol Police erected a fence around the Capitol building ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address “out of an abundance of caution,” in consultation with the Secret Service.

The move came as officials in Washington prepared for trucker convoys that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions. The Pentagon has already approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to be used to assist with traffic control during potential demonstrations.

Modeled after recent trucker protests in Canada, separate truck convoys have been planned through online forums. Many have different starting points, departure dates, and routes, though some were scheduled to arrive in time for the State of the Union address, no convoy disrupted the State of Union. Others may arrive afterward.

National guard vehicles parked on several street corners in downtown DC ahead of #truckerconvoy #dc @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/ah03yvKpcE — Michelle Marsh (@Michelle7News) March 5, 2022

"Virginia State Police respects the public’s First Amendment rights and has been in contact with various groups’ organizers to ensure their understanding of Virginia traffic laws," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in a statement. "These communications have also enabled us to share our expectations related to keeping traffic flowing safely and efficiently on Virginia highways, especially in the case of emergencies and for first responder vehicles."

Drivers can expect to see an increase in Virginia State Police patrols in Northern Virginia, should a trucker convoy enter the region.

"This week, the governor has received regular briefings on the incoming trucker convoy," a spokesperson for Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday "We remain dedicated to ensuring that individuals can express their first amendment rights while continuing the safe flow of traffic for all travelers. We anticipate the possibility of heavier than normal traffic this weekend and will continue to monitor with the help from our state, local and federal partners."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.