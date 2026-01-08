Truck driver dies in Route 1 crash; medical emergency suspected

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A truck driver likely experienced a medical emergency before crashing through a fence and into a Route 1 jersey wall in Chesterfield County, according to police. The truck driver died in the Thursday morning crash.

"A tanker truck was leaving a business [in the 5800 block of Route 1] when it crashed through a fence, crossed the roadway and hit a jersey wall," a Chesterfield police spokesperson said. "The truck’s driver, an adult male, was unresponsive. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead."

The man's name has not yet been released.

"The investigation continues, but at this point it appears the driver may have experienced a medical emergency at the time of the crash," police said.

