Tributes for UVA pour in from other Virginia colleges: 'We are all Hoos'

Across the Commonwealth, college campuses paid tribute and respect to the University of Virginia after a gunman took the lives of three student-athletes and injured two other students late Sunday night on the school's grounds.

Virginia Tech, having suffered through their own tragic campus shooting in 2007, said "We are heartbroken and sending our deepest sympathies to the @UVA community and families of the victims of last night's tragedy. #HokiesForHoos."

An orange and blue sunset over Burruss Hall this evening. #HokiesForHoos

📸: Chase Morris pic.twitter.com/IzIxvw6yzQ — Virginia Tech (@virginia_tech) November 14, 2022

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team wore warmup T-shirts that read "HokiesforHoos" on them before their game against the University of South Carolina Upstate Monday night.

James Madison University posted a message of support on Monday, stating first, "Our hearts go out to our friends and colleagues at the University of Virginia upon the tragic news of the shooting on Grounds last night." They lit up a building on their quad Monday night.

Sending love and care to our friends and colleagues across the mountain. 💙🧡 #DukesSupportHoos pic.twitter.com/v7GmQAFZNR — JMU (@JMU) November 14, 2022

Bridgewater College said, "Bridgewater College stands with and sends our deepest sympathies to our friends at @UVA during this difficult time." Their school dealt with their own campus shooting back in February when a former student-athlete allegedly shot and killed two campus police officers.

Virginia Commonwealth University extended their sympathies to UVA. At the start of his scheduled press conference on Monday, VCU Men's Basketball Head Coach Mike Rhoades expressed his sympathy and was asked about the most important thing as a coach. He said "Their health and their safety is the most important thing in all of this."

After expressing his sympathy and prayers for everyone @UVA, @VCU_Hoops HC @CoachRhoades on the biggest challenge for any coach at any level: taking care of their players@CBS6 pic.twitter.com/zTJys88Joc — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) November 14, 2022

Over in Williamsburg, the College of William and Mary lit up their campus in blue and orange to show their support of UVA.

Our hearts are with @UVA. Tonight, we are all Hoos.

Our hearts are with @UVA. Tonight, we are all Hoos.

🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/qN0QVaEUBg — William & Mary (@williamandmary) November 14, 2022

At Christopher Newport University in Newport News, a campus vigil was held to honor the victims in the UVA shooting. "Today, we are heartbroken at the extraordinary difficulty the UVA community is experiencing. We hold the members of our sister institution close in our hearts as they deal with this senseless act of violence," the university stated.