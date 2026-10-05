Man killed on Route 1 was once the fastest roofer in Virginia: 'There when you needed him'

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A bouquet of flowers and a bundle of balloons mark the spot along Route 1 in Dinwiddie County where Willie B. Brown Junior, 60, was struck and killed by a passing driver Friday night. His family is mourning the loss of a man they describe as one of a kind.

For his step-daughter Makayla Kovalaske, there was never a "step" when she talked about her dad.

"My best friend, my best friend," Makayla Kovalaske said. "I was the youngest when he became my dad. I was only one. He was the only dad I ever remembered and he gave me everything I ever wanted."

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His son Willie B. Brown III shared the same admiration.

"Most un-selfish person I've ever met. I always wanted to be just like him," Willie B. Brown III said.

Willie B. Brown Junior was part of the family business, Brown Brothers Roofing.

"He actually won competitions for being the best hand driver in Virginia, like hand driving nails into shingles," Kovalaske said.

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"He was actually the fastest roofer from 1992 to 1996 in the state of Virginia," Willie B. Brown III said.

Beyond roofing, Willie B. was also known for lending a helping hand to those around him.

"He would do anything for anybody. He was there for you, if you needed it," Willie B. Brown III said.

His children called him the perfect PawPaw.

"As the grandfather, there wasn't anything he would do for any of his grandchildren. He loved them more than anything," Willie B. Brown III said.

His family says that love of children came naturally.

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"Some people might have said he would never grow up, but that was the best thing about him and why he was such a good PawPaw, cause he was a kid at heart," Kovalaske said.

The family says they choose to remember the good times and the life well lived, not what happened Friday night.

"My father might not have been a perfect man, but he was there when you needed him," Willie B. Brown III said.

If you have photos of Willie B. Brown Junior working on your roof, his family would love to have them.

Virginia State Police say the driver who hit Brown remained at the scene and the investigation into the death is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.