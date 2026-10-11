Wayne Covil honored with induction into 2026 Silver Circle

RICHMOND, Va. — Wayne Covil has been inducted into the Capitol Emmys Silver Circle, honored this weekend at a ceremony in Maryland.

The Gold (50 years) and Silver Circle (25 years) ceremony recognizes individuals who have made impactful contributions to journalism, their areas, and television.

Wayne was surrounded by loved ones and colleagues when he accepted the award.

"What an amazing night, I am humbled and honored," Wayne posted on Facebook after receiving his award.

CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil to be inducted into Emmy's Silver Circle

For more than 30 years, Wayne Covil has brought stories from Central Virginia's Tri-Cities to life.

Wayne joined the team at CBS 6 on Dec. 1, 1992, when he opened up the station's Tri-Cities Bureau in Petersburg.

For 11 and half years, Wayne served as the station's Tri-Cities Bureau Chief, covering Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie County, and Prince George County.

Wayne is what is referred to in the industry as a Multi-Media Journalist (MMJ), or as he refers to it, a one man band. Wayne records, writes, and edits all his own stories.

In July 2001, Wayne became Senior Reporter for the South's First TV Station and while he continues to cover the Tri Cities, he also covers much of Central Virginia.

In 2019, Wayne began his franchise series, Wayne's World, which airs Wednesday Nights at 11 p.m.

Wayne joins CBS 6 anchors Cheryl Miller and Greg McQuade, who were both inducted in 2023.

Email Wayne your well wishes here.