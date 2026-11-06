City council race comes down to just 5 votes in Petersburg: 'It's unbelievable'

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg City Council race in Ward 7 is coming down to just five votes, three days after Tuesday's election, with a small number of ballots still left to count.

First-time candidate Herb Coulton Jr. is leading by five votes as the count continues. He said the wait has been difficult.

"It's been nerve-racking for sure," Coulton said. "I'm just trying to stay positive and cautiously optimistic."

Coulton said he is hoping his narrow lead holds.

A handful of votes still have to be tallied. Those include three absentee ballots, 22 same-day registrations taken at the polls on Election Day and two same-day registrations taken at the registrar's office during early voting.

Those 24 votes can be certified as long as the voters' names are not on a duplicate report from the State Board of Elections. That report is expected to arrive at the registrar's office on Monday.

Ward 7 voter Ferley Yerby said the close margin took the community by surprise.

"Five votes apart, and it's unbelievable," Yerby said.

Yerby said many people expected the results to be clear on Tuesday night. He said the race shows why voting matters.

"It's important that we go out and vote, and this is a prime example," Yerby said.

Incumbent Arnold Westbrook said on Tuesday that he was impressed by the turnout in a non-presidential election year.

"I think the people are getting more aware of their civic responsibility, to voice what their concerns are and hold their elected officials accountable," Westbrook said.

For now, Coulton said the wait has felt much longer than a few days.

"Tuesday seems like two weeks away right now. That's what the wait has been like," Coulton said.

The Petersburg registrar says the final numbers for Ward 7 should be ready by the close of business on Tuesday.