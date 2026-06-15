Proposed rate hike could increase water bills in Hopewell and Prince George County

HOPEWELL, Va. — Virginia American Water customers in Hopewell and Prince George County could soon see their water bills increase.

Virginia American Water is waiting on a decision from the State Corporation Commission (SCC) on a proposed rate increase. The company originally asked the SCC for a $22 million annual increase in revenue but later reduced the request to $16 million.

If approved, the average customer would see about $9 added to their monthly water bill.

Small business owners in Hopewell say any increase in operating costs puts additional pressure on their bottom line.

Kayla Walker, owner of Downtown Pups, a dog grooming business, said rising water rates have already forced her to make changes.

"We have just now gone to a bathing system to help with the cost of water," Walker said. "We invested in a $2,000 machine that helps conserve water for us, just because the rates keep going up."

She said the new bathing system has helped limit how much water is used per dog.

"A large dog will typically take a gallon or two of water versus how long we're going to sit here and add shampoo and scrub and rinse and all that," Walker said.

Walker said she does not plan to pass the added cost on to her customers.

"[A water rate hike would be] just another cost that we have to eat and we're not passing it on to our customers," Walker said.

Hopewell resident Diana Moore said she opposes the proposed increase.

"I don't want any increase in my water bill," Moore said.

Downtown business owner Wendy Tyler echoed that sentiment, saying her small business cannot absorb more expenses.

"I really hope the SCC would take a look and deny it," Tyler said. "Right now is just not a good time."

Virginia American Water said the additional revenue would be reinvested into the water system.

"Among the investments included in the request are updates at water treatment plants, replacement of aging water pipelines, and upgrades to storage tanks, pumping stations, meters and more," the company said in a statement.

Small business owner Kane Tyler said if the money would genuinely improve the water system, the investment could be worthwhile.

"Why not? We've been known for having so many negative inputs on our eco-system, our water, why not have something with a positive shine to it," Tyler said.

Both the City of Hopewell and Prince George County said they are continuing to monitor the SCC's process to make sure water rates are fair, justified, and tied to the needs of customers.

No date has been announced for when the SCC will issue a decision on the proposed increase.



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