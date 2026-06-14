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Teen killed, another injured in Hopewell shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Teen killed, another injured in Hopewell shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Teen killed, another injured in Hopewell shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
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HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting in Hopewell that left one teenager dead and another injured early Sunday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Hopewell Police were called to the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive, off Winston Churchill, just before 1:30 a.m., according to those sources.

A 17-year-old boy was killed in the shooting, sources told Burkett. The other teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, sources said.

No suspect information or additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Anonymous tipsters can call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202 or send tips using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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