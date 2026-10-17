Group repairs homes on Pocahontas Island for free: 'It's a gift from God'

PETERSBURG, Va. — A nonprofit is making a big difference in the lives of nearly a dozen families on Pocahontas Island in Petersburg.

While the homes will get an outdoor makeover, the key focus is something more important: safety.

"It's amazing, it's a blessing, it's a gift from God," said Angie Mason, as she watched more than a dozen people working on her home, which she said was in need of some tender loving care.

But financially, the 77-year-old couldn't afford the repairs.

That's where Rebuilding Together Richmond comes in.

"We are able to provide this service at no cost to them," said Malcolm Jones with Rebuilding Together Richmond.

With eight corporate sponsors and more than 100 volunteers, Pocahontas Island was overrun with work crews, all working on eight different homes, including the house of Paul Willis.

"No way I could have got all this done, by paying for it, on a fixed income," Willis said.

Crews spent Friday rebuilding his front and back porch.

"This right here, God blessed me with a good blessing, the people doing this for me, taking time out of their schedule, it's a dream come true," he said.

Volunteers also cleared out trees, brush and poison ivy from his backyard.

"I can see my backyard, something I couldn't see for a long time, but I can see it now, thanks to them," Willis said.

Georgia Sink is a longtime volunteer through AdvanSix.

"When people are in need, and you can fulfill that need, it is fulfilling to you, and you get a lot more than you are giving," Sink said.

Dozens of volunteers will spend two days on the island making repairs, including Isai Aguirre, with Genesis Properties.

"I enjoy it, giving back to the community is always great," Aguirre said.

Lakesha Wright, a volunteer, spent the morning clearing out brush and poison ivy.

"It just makes you feel good inside to be able to help someone who otherwise would not be able to have this done," Wright said.

The key to the repairs is to make homes safer for those who live there.

"Some of the accessibility improvements that we are going to make homeowners safer to enter and exit their homes and to be safer in their homes; that's really important to us," Jones said.

Dwayne Coates, a volunteer from Genesis Properties, spent the day working on Mason's home and said she didn't ask for much.

"She didn't ask for a lot; we did more than she asked for, because she's just grateful for anything we can do for her," Coates said.

When asked why she asked for so little, Mason said simply, "trying not to be greedy, let somebody else get some joy too."

Along with new front steps, Mason's front porch is also getting painted, with mulch laid down and new flowers planted along the side of the house.

When the project wraps up Saturday afternoon, homes on Pocahontas Island will not only look better — they will also be much safer.