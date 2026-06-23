Severe storms bring down trees, cause damage to homes in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — At least two homes in Prince George were damaged by trees as storms moved through the area Tuesday, according to a social media post from Prince George Fire and EMS.

Officials said the majority of the calls came from the Birchett Estates neighborhood and surrounding areas.

There were at least two reported structural collapses with trees down on homes and multiple calls for trees down across power and phone lines, the post says.

Crews encountered debris on roads caused by strong winds and saw quarter-sized hail in the area.

No injuries were reported.

"Please remember to be careful if you’re out tonight," the post says. "Avoid downed power lines, watch for debris in roadways, and report hazards to local authorities. Stay alert to changing conditions and seek shelter immediately if severe weather develops."

Did you experience any storm damage? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

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