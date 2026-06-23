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Man arrested after shots fired in Prince George County, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 23, 2026
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PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A man has been arrested after shots were fired in Prince George County Tuesday.

Shots were fired in the 6500 block of Enterprise Drive, according to a news release from police.

David Walton Moore, 30, was arrested after a police investigation.

"Moore was safely apprehended within the county, and a firearm was successfully seized at the scene," police said.

Moore is facing a felony charge of shooting from a vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of reckless handling of a firearm.

No injuries were reported in the incident and additional details were not made available.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, police said.

Moore is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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