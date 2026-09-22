School bus driver injured after crashing into tree in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A school bus driver is injured after crashing into a tree in Prince George County Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of County Drive and Alden Road at 6:40 a.m.

Responding firefighters found that a school bus hit a large tree.

No students were on board at the time of the crash.

The driver was evaluated by EMS and taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

The bus involved was not operated by Prince George County Public Schools, officials said.

Crews are working to clear the road. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.