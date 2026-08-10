Baby seriously injured in Prince George County crash, police say

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A baby was seriously injured in a crash in Prince George County on Sunday night, according to police.

Officers were called to a crash involving a Dodge Charger and a minivan at the intersection of James River Drive (Route 10) and Ruffin Road at 9:55 p.m.

First responders found an unconscious, unresponsive 4-month-old infant with head trauma in the minivan.



"Preliminary findings indicate that the Charger was turning left onto Ruffin Road from Route 10 when it collided with the eastbound minivan. Both drivers claimed they had a green light, and there were no independent witnesses at the scene," police said.

Both adults in the minivan were wearing their seat belts and the baby was secured in an appropriate safety seat. Neither occupant in the Charger was wearing a seat belt, police said.

The intersection was closed for three hours for evidence gathering.

The baby was flown to an area hospital for care. An update on injuries was not available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2770.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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