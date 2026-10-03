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Witnesses saw multiple people running as gunfire erupted at Virginia apartment complex, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026
Prince George County Police
Posted
and last updated

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Witnesses told police they saw multiple people run from the scene before gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in Prince George County early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Anne Terrace at the Puddledock Place Apartment Complex at about 5:10 a.m. after reports of shots fired, officials with Prince George County Police said.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle damaged by gunfire.

Witnesses said they saw multiple people run from the scene, according to investigators.

No injuries were reported.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the P3 Tips app or at www.p3tips.com.

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