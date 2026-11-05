Petersburg woman opens winter shelter for homeless men for fifth year

PETERSBURG, Va. — For the fifth year in a row, a Petersburg woman has taken donations and opened a winter shelter to help get homeless men out of the cold.

On a busy Thursday morning at 200 South Dunlop Street in Petersburg, Pat Hines and some volunteers began the process of reopening a men's homeless shelter in 10 days.

"We just do what we can," said Hines, president of the Petersburg Center for Development.

This marks the fifth year Hines has taken it upon herself to help men who otherwise would spend their nights out in the cold.

"The guys that come here are the ones that really want a safe haven, they want a hot shower, they want a hot meal, they want somewhere comfortable to lay their head," Hines said.

While Petersburg doesn't have a large homeless population, this men's shelter in years past has averaged 10 to 15 men each night over the four months it is open.

"We just do what we can to make sure they are fed and they are clothed and they get a warm shower every night and a comfortable bed," said Rev. Neal Young, the shelter supervisor.

The shelter also makes sure guests get a hot meal at night, and volunteers try to give them hot oatmeal and coffee before they head out in the mornings.

"Some of them don't get anything else until they get back here that night," Young said.

Hines said volunteers bringing food and monetary donations help keep the doors open, because the expense of staying open continues to go up — like the electric bill and the cost of having someone work a 12-hour shift, seven days a week.

"The check them in, they tell them the rules, they monitor, assist with showers, we feed them a hot meals every single day, not sandwiches," Hines said.

Hines also knows not every homeless man will take advantage of the shelter.

"They have a drug problem. They have an alcohol problem. We have rules because we have to maintain the safety of the individuals we serve as well as our staff," Hines said.

Items needed for donation include extra large trash bags, cleaning supplies, shower items, towels and twin mattress pads.

Monetary donations will help Hines obtain a $5,000 matching grant from a benefactor.

Hines said that this year, for the first time, the City of Petersburg is giving a financial contribution.

"The City has said that they will match up to $15,000," Hines said.

If you'd like to donate:

Mail checks to:

Petersburg Center For Development Incorporated

200 Dunlop Street

Petersburg, Va. 23803

CASHAPP - $pcd4change

ZELLE: 8049260495

Call 804-926-0495 to volunteer a hot meal.