Man charged in connection with sex offense against 6-year-old, Petersburg police say

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to the investigation of a serious sex offense against a 6-year-old, according to the Petersburg Bureau of Police.

Darius Mason, 26, is charged with attempted forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, caretaker rendering a child in need of services and caretaker taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Mason was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond, pending a court appearance.



"The Petersburg Bureau of Police urges parents, caregivers, educators, and community members to remain vigilant and to report suspected abuse without delay. Victims and families in need of assistance are encouraged to seek support through local victim services, child advocacy resources, or law enforcement. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911," police said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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