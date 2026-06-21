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5 shot, 1 critically injured, at Petersburg restaurant, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Hour-by-Hour: Potential for scattered storms Monday with heavy downpours, strong wind gusts.
Hour-by-Hour: Potential for scattered storms Monday with heavy downpours, strong wind gusts.
Police Petersburg Crime
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PETERSBURG, Va. — Five people were shot, including one person who was critically injured, at a restaurant in Old Towne Petersburg early Sunday, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

First responders were called to the 0 block of Bollingbrook Street around 1:40 a.m. for a report of a person shot, according to online emergency communications logs.

Crime Insider sources said five men were shot at the restaurant. One of the victims suffered injuries that were described as life-threatening, sources told Burkett.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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