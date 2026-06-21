5 shot, 1 critically injured, at Petersburg restaurant, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. — Five people were shot, including one person who was critically injured, at a restaurant in Old Towne Petersburg early Sunday, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

First responders were called to the 0 block of Bollingbrook Street around 1:40 a.m. for a report of a person shot, according to online emergency communications logs.

Crime Insider sources said five men were shot at the restaurant. One of the victims suffered injuries that were described as life-threatening, sources told Burkett.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

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