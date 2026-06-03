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Hundreds without power in Petersburg, cause of outage under investigation

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 3, 2026
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PETERSBURG, Va. — About 1,400 customers are without power in Petersburg Wednesday afternoon, according to Dominion Energy's outage map.

The outage is impacting most of the downtown Petersburg area including the courts, City Hall and the police station.

Dominion's map lists the cause as "pending investigation" and estimates power to be restored between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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