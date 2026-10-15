PETERSBURG, Va. — Two buildings are coming down in Old Towne Petersburg as part of a $1 million transformation project aimed at beautifying the area and adding much-needed parking.

The project stretches from Adams Street west to Sycamore Street. Once the two buildings are demolished, the entire area will be paved and striped for parking, with greenery and lighting added throughout.

The funding comes from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

"It's long overdue," said Mayor Sam Parham. "It's changing the whole view of the city coming off the bridge from Colonial Heights."

Business owners in the area say parking has long been a challenge.

"We always have problems with parking, just in general," said Maili Steward of The Apothic Company.

Petersburg demolishes blighted buildings in $1M makeover: 'Long overdue'

Steward said she had been watching one of the buildings sit vacant and was eager to see the space put to better use.

"I kept looking at it thinking we could be doing so much with that spot," Steward said.

Residents are also welcoming the changes.

"More availability for people to park, more availability for people to come down and spend some time and just walk around and explore the city," said Ruthie Meyer, a resident who is glad to see additional parking for the area.

Others say the improvements could help draw more visitors to Old Towne.

"It just makes it a lot better and a lot more inviting for, first locals and then other people who happen to be passing through. It's a lovely area if we just give it a chance," Jenny Ogburn, another resident who welcomed the project, said.

City officials said they hope to have the project completed by the end of November.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.