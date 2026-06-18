Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
WTVR Wayne Tri-Cities Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300.png

Tri-Cities

Actions

Petersburg Area Transit suspending evening services until further notice

Top stories and weather for June 18, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 18, 2026
PAT Petersburg Area Transit
Posted

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Area Transit is temporarily suspending evening services until further notice starting on Friday, June 26.

A social media post from PAT says the decision was made due to "serious mechanical breakdowns" within the bus fleet.

"This temporary suspension is necessary to maintain safe and reliable transit operations," the post says.

While service is suspended, maintenance will focus on completing repairs.

Daytime service will continue on its regular schedule.

The PAT Comfort Station will still be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day with security personnel on site during operating hours.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued support as we work to restore full service," PAT said on Facebook.

An estimated restoration date for evening services was not immediately available.

Click here for more information.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Wayne Promo Unit Tri Cities -- 480X360.jpg

Connect with your Tri-Cities reporter: Wayne Covil

Your Community: Tri-Cities Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in the Tri-Cities. Know a story Wayne Covil should cover? Submit a tip here.
Petersburg Government Petersburg Public Schools Petersburg Parks & Facilities Petrersburg Library Petersburg Bureau of Police Petersburg Fire-Rescue Colonial Heights Government Colonial Heights Public Schools Colonial Heights Parks & Facilities Colonial Heights Library Colonial Heights Police Colonial Heights Fire & EMS Hopewell Government Hopewell Public Schools Hopewell Parks & Recreation Hopewell Library Hopewell Police Hopewell Fire & EMS Southern Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce