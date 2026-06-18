Petersburg Area Transit suspending evening services until further notice

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Area Transit is temporarily suspending evening services until further notice starting on Friday, June 26.

A social media post from PAT says the decision was made due to "serious mechanical breakdowns" within the bus fleet.

"This temporary suspension is necessary to maintain safe and reliable transit operations," the post says.

While service is suspended, maintenance will focus on completing repairs.

Daytime service will continue on its regular schedule.

The PAT Comfort Station will still be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day with security personnel on site during operating hours.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued support as we work to restore full service," PAT said on Facebook.

An estimated restoration date for evening services was not immediately available.

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