Police seek public's help in probe after person killed in Peterburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are investigating after a person was shot to death in a shooting death in Petersburg late Saturday night

Officers were called to the 100 block of Perry Street just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday. That address is near the Perry Street Lofts as well as the Artist Space Lofts, which is described as a 226-unit apartment community just south of the city's historic Old Towne.

No additional information about the victim was available at last check.

"Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are asking for the public’s assistance," police said. "Community cooperation remains a critical component in solving violent crimes and helping bring justice to victims and their families."

Anyone who saw or heard anything is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or send a tip via the P3Tips app. Crime Solvers offers a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.