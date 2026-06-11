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Person killed at Petersburg apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Feels-like temps near or above 100 in Richmond on Thursday, but even hotter Friday
Feels-like temps near or above 100 in Richmond Thursday, but even hotter Friday
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PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Petersburg on Thursday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Petersburg Police said the "active scene" is at the Petersburg East apartment complex in the 2300 block of Navajo Court.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about the shooting just after 3:30 p.m., according to online emergency communications logs.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that the victim was found dead at the scene.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by using the P3tips app. "Remember that Crime Solvers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction," officials said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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