Moses Malone officially on the map. Petersburg names street after NBA legend.

PETERSBURG, Va. — Everyone has hobbies from childhood. For some, it's comic books. For others, it's collecting jerseys. For me, it was sports cards.

I was obsessed with the stats, the artwork and the stories behind the players. And growing up in Virginia, few stories felt bigger than that of Moses Malone.

On Friday, Petersburg gave that story a permanent place on the map.

Family members, former teammates, city leaders and basketball fans gathered at the intersection of High Pearl Street and Virginia Avenue as the city officially unveiled Moses Malone Boulevard, honoring one of the greatest players ever to come out of Virginia.

WATCH: Remembering Moses Malone

"This is a very significant opportunity to focus on honoring those that have gone before us and have made pathways for many, many others to move forward," said Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham.

The street renaming was approved by Petersburg City Council in September and recognizes the impact Malone had on both the city and the game of basketball.

Born and raised in Petersburg, Malone became a hometown legend long before he reached the NBA.

At Petersburg High School, he led the Crimson Wave to a 50-game winning streak, back-to-back state championships and undefeated seasons in his final two years.

He signed a letter of intent to play at the University of Maryland, but professional basketball came calling first.

AP Moses Malone is shown relaxing on the locker room steps of his former high school Feb. 20, 1974 Petersburg,Va. Malone has been offered a lucrative contract by the Utah Stars. The 6-foot -11 former Petersburg High School basketball star plans at attend the University of Maryland this fall as a freshman. (AP Photo)

In 1974, Malone made history by going directly from high school to the professional ranks, becoming one of the first modern players to make the leap and paving the way for future stars to do the same. He was drafted by the Utah Stars of the ABA.

"Straight from high school to the pros. Before LeBron James, that was Moses Malone," Parham said.

Over a 21-year professional career, Malone earned three NBA MVP awards, won an NBA championship with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1983, was selected to 12 All-Star teams and retired as the league's all-time leader in offensive rebounds.

The NBA named him one of its 50 best players of all time in 1996. In 2001, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

AP FILE - In this Tuesday, May 31, 1983 file photo, Philadelphia 76ers Julius Erving, left, and Moses Malone, right, hold the NBA Championship trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Malone, a three-time NBA MVP and one of basketballs most ferocious rebounders, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, according to a The Philadelphia 76ers statement. He was 60. (AP Photo/File)

During Friday's ceremony, Malone's son, Moses Malone Jr., reflected on seeing his father's legacy honored in the city where it all began.

"I'm named after him," Malone Jr. said. "This is one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen, and I know my father would be proud."

As the crowd counted down and the covering fell away from the new street sign, applause erupted.

WTVR Moses Malone Jr.

"To every young person in Petersburg, this street is for you," Parham told the crowd. "When you travel along Moses Malone Boulevard, remember that greatness can start right here in your city."

For me, sports cards helped preserve Moses Malone's story. Now, Moses Malone Boulevard will help preserve that story for everyone else.

"This is a very special moment," Malone Jr. said. "Moses Malone's name will live forever, be remembered, respected, cherished and loved because he loved everybody in this city, and he loved the state of Virginia."

Malone was 60 when he was found dead in his Norfolk hotel room in Sept. 2015.

He was in town for the Still Hope Celebrity Weekend and was slated to take part in the Celebrity Golf Classic that morning. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner listed Malone's cause of death as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.