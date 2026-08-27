PETERSBURG, Va. — A Northern Virginia family is desperately searching for their 21-year-old son, who has been missing for two weeks after running away from a Petersburg hospital during a mental health crisis.

Aaron Javier Cruz, a senior at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., who grew up in Fairfax, was last seen on Aug. 14 after fleeing Southside Medical Center in Petersburg. Family members say he had never experienced a mental health crisis before.

Cruz arrived at Poplar Springs Hospital in Petersburg from Fairfax on Friday, Aug. 14, as it had the only available bed for someone experiencing a mental health issue. About two hours later, sources say a decision was made to transfer him to Southside Medical Center to see a medical doctor. That is when he ran — and has not been seen since.

He left without his cell phone or wallet and has no known ties to the Petersburg or Tri-Cities area.

Nayeli Montes, a member of the Hispanic community around Petersburg that has been actively searching for Cruz, said the situation is heartbreaking.

"My heart is heavy. I'm putting my shoes — what if it was my son?" Montes said.

Search intensifies for student missing near Petersburg for 2 weeks: 'He don't know the community' Missing Catholic University student Aaron Cruz last seen fleeing Petersburg hospital

She said the lack of community ties makes the search especially frightening.

"He don't know the community and that is the most scary," Montes said. "It is scary. Not knowing. This boy doesn't have a cell phone or wallet."

Over the past two weeks, members of the Hispanic community have searched local businesses, posted missing persons flyers, and walked through wooded areas near where Cruz was last seen. During one search, they made a discovery.

"We found socks and I think a T-shirt they use in the hospital," Montes said.

Petersburg Police have used K-9 units to try to track Cruz, including a bloodhound brought in Thursday to search the woods where the clothing was found. Police also searched a house where they believed Cruz may have been hiding. No luck so far.

Police believe Cruz may have broken into several homes in the area searching for food.

As of Friday, Cruz had been missing for 15 days.

"Tomorrow is going to be 15 days and we don't know nothing about him," Montes said.

A community search is organized for Sunday afternoon. Volunteers are asked to meet at the parking lot of Sinoma's Restaurant at 4 p.m. to pass out flyers or join the search in the woods. Petersburg Police say officers will join the search.

If you see Cruz, do not approach him, officials warned. Call 911.

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