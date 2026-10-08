New restaurants revealed as Live Casino Virginia hits major milestone in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Live Casino Virginia placed the final steel I-beam atop its multi-story hotel Thursday, marking a major milestone in a sweeping development project on nearly 100 acres near Interstate 95.

The topping off ceremony was one of three construction projects happening simultaneously at the site.

"Not the end of a project, but the beginning of a new chapter for Petersburg," Senator Lashrecse Aird (D - Petersburg) said.

David Cordish, chairman and CEO of Cordish Companies, said the expansive site was selected with a long-range vision in mind.

"This is the perfect location to do what we are doing. That's why we bought 100 acres instead of five or six," Cordish said. "We're going to fill every inch of it. There will be residential. There will be more retail. There will be everything you could want in a mix-use community."

WTVR David Cordish, chairman and CEO of Cordish Companies.

The hotel will feature 200 rooms, including 25 suites.

The casino — expected to bring millions of dollars into the City of Petersburg — is the second construction project on site and is on schedule.

The third is a 3,200-seat entertainment venue.

Cordish said the project is changing how outsiders view the city.

"Many people who were skeptics of Petersburg and didn't realize it's potential, which is unlimited," Cordish said.

The city is already benefiting financially from the temporary casino, which opened in January. Petersburg City Manager March Altman said the new revenue stream is making a difference.

"Overall, the new revenue is absolutely helping the City and we will see more of that as we continue to get more revenue in over time," Altman said.

Restaurants revealed

The topping off ceremony wasn't the only major announcement on Thursday's agenda. The community also learned about several restaurants coming to the development.

Rob Norton of Cordish Global Gaming and Live! Casino & Hotel revealed the lineup.

"First on that list is the Prime Rib. This is one of the best steak houses you will ever eat at," Norton said. "Second on the list is the Sports & Social. This is one of the Premier Sports Bars in the Country.

WTVR Rob Norton of Cordish Global Gaming and Live! Casino & Hotel

Norton also announced the arrival of Luk Fu, a restaurant inspired by traditions of China, Vietnam, Korea, Thailand and Japan.

Giving back to the community

Beyond taxes, Live Casino also presented a check for nearly $16,000 to Lending Helping Hands, a local non-profit, making it the second-largest donation the organization has ever received.

LaVerle Talley of Lending Helping Hands described the ongoing relationship.

"They have been followers of ours and a donor of ours to help put shoes on kid's fee, when we have back to school. They've helped with Coats. Anytime I've reached out to them with a need of the Community, they've been there for us," Talley said.

A catalyst for more development

Cordish predicted the project will spur additional investment well beyond the casino campus.

"I guarantee Petersburg, other developers will see what we've done, they have nothing to do with us, it's called spin-off. And they will build in Petersburg, I guarantee it," Cordish said.

With the final I-beam now in place on the hotel, Live Casino says all three buildings under construction are on schedule and are expected to open in late 2027.



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