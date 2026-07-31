Why people from New York and L.A. are flying in for his Petersburg church event

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg church is hosting a free two-day event this weekend featuring gospel and R&B legends alongside Hollywood celebrities.

David Gilliam Ministries is holding the event at the old hospital property at 801 South Adams Street.

The location carries personal significance for the organizer.

"I was born on this property," Pastor David Gilliam of Impact Church Petersburg said.

Pastor Gilliam said the event is intentionally designed to reach people who don't typically attend church.

The event is free and family-friendly, with bouncy houses and a variety of food options.

David Gilliam Ministries

"People are traveling from New York for this. People are traveling from South Carolina, people are flying in from Los Angeles," Gilliam said.

Adrienne Tucker made the trip from Maryland.

"This weekend is going to be a wonderful weekend," Tucker said. "We need to let people know that you can come here and enjoy a concert and be safe."

Saturday's event runs from noon to approximately 3 p.m. and will feature discussions with celebrities, including people associated with Tyler Perry, along with music.

Jennifer Holliday is also on the Saturday lineup.

Sunday's concert features Keke Wyatt and runs from 5 p.m. to approximately 8 p.m.

Pastor Gilliam advises attendees to bring a chair. Raffle tickets are also being sold, with a 2018 Bentley as the grand prize.

Petersburg city crews were busy Friday preparing the property for what is expected to be a large crowd.

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