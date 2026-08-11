Hopewell Schools closed Tuesday after storms down trees, knock out power for thousands

HOPEWELL, Va. — Hopewell Public Schools will be closed Tuesday as cleanup and power restoration efforts get underway.

After severe storms moved through the area Monday night, officials said there were reports of downed trees, downed power lines, blocked roadways, and power outages across the city.

Crews are actively working to clear roads and get the power back on. The Dominion Energy Outage Map showed around 2,900 households without power in Hopewell at 11 p.m. Monday.

Residents and motorists are urged to use caution while traveling and avoid areas where emergency, Public Works, and utility crews are operating.

City officials urge residents to follow these precautions:



Stay away from all downed trees and power lines. Always assume a downed power line is energized.

Do not drive over, touch, or attempt to move downed power lines.

Keep children and pets away from damaged trees, wires, and utility equipment.

If you encounter a blocked roadway, turn around and use an alternate route.

Allow emergency responders, City crews, and utility personnel adequate space to work safely.

"Storm cleanup and power restoration efforts will continue as crews work to address affected areas throughout the city. Residents are asked to remain patient and avoid unnecessary travel in areas experiencing significant storm damage," officials shared in a statement. "The City of Hopewell Convenience Center will also be closed Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The Convenience Center will reopen at a later date to provide residents an opportunity to dispose of storm-related debris. Additional information regarding the reopening date and debris disposal will be provided once available."

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