Hopewell hit again: Second storm in a week leaves damage, downed trees and power outages

HOPEWELL, Va. — Hopewell residents are cleaning up after another powerful storm struck Monday evening, just days after flood waters washed through the city.

Many in Hopewell were still recovering from 7 inches of rain that flooded the area seven days ago when the second storm hit.

Brenda Zevgolis, who had debris left in her yard, described the toll of back-to-back storms.

"We had a flood out here. We had 7 inches of rain." Zevgolis said.

Residents described Monday evening's storm as sudden and violent.

"When I say a mighty rushing wind, it scared me so bad." Selina Bibens said.

"Then all of a sudden, it came like a tornado, within like two seconds." Jim Wisnienski said.

"It was just monsoon, looked like a tornado was coming through." Clayton Lucas said.

Sergio and Tiffany Alvarez have lived in their Hopewell home for the past seven years but said they had never experienced anything like this. A tree fell on their home, and the family of 11 is counting their blessings.

"Never lived through anything like this." Tiffany Alvarez said.

"I'm just thankful to be alive. I'm thankful to still have my kids. This is material, it can be replaced but our lives cannot. I told my wife, we could be having a whole different conversation right now." Tiffany and Sergio Alvarez said.

Many residents remain without electricity, and cleanup is expected to continue for quite some time.

For Zevgolis, some young men stepped in to help with the heavy work.

"I had tried to move the limb and I couldn't move it and I asked them to help me move it. They pitched in to help all of us." Zevgolis said.

Bryce Koch of Beechwood Lawn Service was among those who helped.

"This lady approached us and asked us if we could carry some of the bigger limbs out for her, so that's what we did for her today." Koch said.

"They were good young people to help." Zevgolis said.

Some streets remain closed due to downed trees and power lines. Work crews are working to get roads open and power restored.

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