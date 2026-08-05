Surveillance video shows floodwater rushing through Hopewell business

HOPEWELL, Va. — In just minutes, Donnie Bell says years of hard work were underwater.

Surveillance video from James River Tackle Co. on West City Point Road shows floodwaters rushing into the Hopewell business from both the front and back doors at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday, quickly filling the store with more than a foot of water.

"It was like a river flowing through the shop," Bell said. "I've never experienced anything like this."

Bell and his wife, Erica Friedline, have owned the tackle shop for seven years. He estimates the water reached between 12 and 18 inches inside the business, damaging thousands of dollars' worth of fishing gear, inventory and supplies.

"We put everything we have into this, and then it's gone," Bell said. "It's terrible."

Bell said the flooding started when water began backing up through a storm drain in front of the store. Moments later, another drain behind the building overflowed.

"We had water coming through the front door," he said. "Then the drain in the back of the building backed up, and it just flooded everything."

Bell said he and others inside the store immediately shifted into rescue mode.

"We were trying to save customers' fishing rods, our computers, tournament information—anything important we could get off the floor," he said. "A lot of it we didn't save."

Much of the business' back stock was stored beneath shelves throughout the store. Bell said there wasn't enough time to move it before the water swept through.

"All of that's ruined," he said. "It's just been buried in mud and water."

The flooding also killed the shop's live bait after the filtration system lost power.

"It's awful," Bell said. "It's a lot of work and pride and progress here."

Now, the couple is waiting on their insurance company before beginning a major cleanup.

Bell said the flood damaged drywall throughout the building and left behind mud that will have to be cleaned before repairs can begin.

"I'd like to start cleaning up and get it operational again," he said. "But I really don't want to touch anything until the insurance company sees what's going on."

Bell also plans to contact the city to determine whether drainage issues contributed to the flooding.

"I hope we can get with the city and see if there were any obstructions in the storm drain and come up with a plan," he said.

The damage comes during what Bell says is the busiest time of year for the business.

"This is the peak season," he said. "This is when we do the best. It couldn't happen at a worse time."

Tuesday's storms also caused damage elsewhere across Hopewell.

Hopewell City Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday after several school buildings were impacted by the severe weather. District leaders said Dupont Elementary School sustained significant damage and will remain closed to staff and students for the rest of the week as cleanup continues.

Were you impacted by flooding on Tuesday? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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