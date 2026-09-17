Hopewell family displaced 38 days after storm damages home: 'There's black mold everywhere'

HOPWELL, Va. — More than a month after a storm tore through Hopewell, one family is still living with the consequences.

A tree fell on the Alvarez family's Jackson Farms Road home during a storm on Aug. 10, forcing Tiffany Alvarez, her five children and other family members out of the house and into a hotel.

15-year-old Jaimani Banks was inside when the tree came down.

"At that point, I thought all of us was, was literally going to die," Jaimani said.

She described the moments as the storm hit.

Hopewell hit again: Second storm in a week leaves damage, power outages

"A big log hit my mama and I started screaming. I started running, the power started going in and out. Rain starts flooding in the house," Jaimani said.

Alvarez recalled the same terrifying moments.

"Hail coming down and then all of a sudden, I see my front door blow open and then in the midst of me turning, all the debris from the ceiling was coming down on top of me," Alvarez said.

Insurance helped the family move into a hotel, but Alvarez said she wants everyone under one roof.

"I am choosing to cash out on living expenses so I can try to provide stable housing for my children," Alvarez said.

Those efforts have so far been unsuccessful. Alvarez said she attempted to pay a full year of housing upfront, including security and other deposits, but the family was turned away.

"I offered to pay the housing for the whole entire year, including security depositing... and we basically was turned own because of some things on our credit report," Alvarez said.

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The prolonged displacement is taking a toll on Alvarez, who recently had surgery on both feet.

"Mentally its a struggle as a mother. I try to hold it together the best I can because I have to stay strong for my children," Alvarez said.

Meanwhile, conditions inside the damaged home are worsening. Alvarez said the situation has deteriorated significantly since the storm.

"Everything has went from green mold to black mold. There is an infestation of flies now, there are flies every where. There's black mold everywhere," Alvarez said.

Alvarez said she has no idea how long it will take for the insurance company to get the house repaired.

Jaimani said she is trying to stay strong for her mother.

"It's so much going on, I just want to find a stable place where I can just lay my head down and know that I'm good. I don't have to worry about going to another hotel," Jaimani said.

Alvarez said she would prefer to stay in Hopewell so her children can remain in their schools, but at this point she is willing to move anywhere — preferably to a home without trees in the yard.

Click here if you would like to help the Alvarez family.