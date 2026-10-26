Masked gunmen assault Virginia convenience store employee, get away with more than $10,000

HOPEWELL, Va. — An armed robbery turned violent Friday evening when two masked men armed with guns walked into a Hopewell convenience store, demanded money and roughed up the lone employee, police say.

The pair walked into the BP convenience store in the 5200 block of Oaklawn Boulevard just before 10 p.m. Friday.

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"When we got there, we were told that, they stormed into the store, went right to the staff member and brandished firearms at his and roughed him up a little bit and demanded he cooperate, which he did," Lt. Israel Perez said.

Police describe one robber as wearing a dark grey hoodie and the other a black hoodie with "NikeAir" across the front of it.

Perez said investigators believe the robbery was well planned.

"We think these individuals targeted that place. They knew what they were doing. They knew how to approach it. They did so in a way to kind of minimize their exposure to the public and get away with the crime," Perez said.

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Sources tell me the pair parked next door and walked over to the convenience store. Police say they walked out with a large amount of cash.

"$10,000 to $15,000. We're still trying to figure out and narrow exactly how much was taken," Perez said.

The location sits along a busy roadway.

"You got a major thoroughfare, does have a lot of traffic through out most of the day and night," Perez said.

For now, police say they believe this robbery is an isolated situation.

One longtime customer, who asked not to be identified, said they were concerned about the robbery.

"They're good, friendly people, very nice people, day and night and the owner," the customer said. "Hope they catch who ever did it."

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.